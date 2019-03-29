WTAJ Originals: A hometown meal under a new name

A Jefferson County couple is carrying on the tradition of serving a hometown meal.

They recently took over a Reynoldsville restaurant that’s been on Main Street for over a decade.

Our Allison Gens tells us why they decided to keep this restaurant running.

In November, when the owners of Our Hometown Restaurant in Reynoldsville announced they were leaving in March. Anna and Brian Miller decided to carry on the legacy.

“We kept Laurie’s same menu, everyone’s accustomed to her food and everything. They come in and ask “is it the same menu?’ we didn’t change the menu,” said Brian.

They just changed the name, now calling it Annie’s Hometown Restaurant.

“My goal is to keep it what it is. A simple restaurant that you can bring your family to. Get a good meal, talk, know everybody,” said Anna.

Anna is incorporating her own homemade desserts. The crowd favorite, her peanut butter pie.

“We’ve been selling out of that really quickly,” said Anna

The Millers want to make this a place everyone feels welcome.

“I think everyone should give us a shot one time at least, and maybe we’ll bring you right back in for more.” -Anna Miller

A place where tradition can grow and hometown is close to the heart.

