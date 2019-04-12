WTAJ Originals: A Dollar General is coming to Madera

A proposed business is getting mixed reactions in one Clearfield County community.

A new Dollar General is expected to be built in Madera and it’s causing controversy for people who live nearby.

An old house along state Route 53 and a vacant lot is the proposed location for a Dollar General in Madera.

Doris Agans would be able to see the new store from her backyard and says her biggest concern is traffic.

“Because the trucks coming in with the merchandise and customers pulling in and out. I’m concerned there’s going to be a lot of accidents,” she said.

Other neighbors voiced concerns about noise and light pollution. Though some are excited a new business is moving into town.

Bill Hawkins says Madera has needed a convenience store ever since Quik Check Market closed.

“I’m tired of driving 5, 10 miles to get bread and milk if you know what I mean. It’s an inconvenience,” he said.

The Clearfield County Commissioners say there isn’t much that can be done to change the location because Bigler Township does not have a zoning ordinance. The commissioners will reach out to PennDOT to conduct a traffic study to address those concerns.

