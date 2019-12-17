WTAJ News Team surprises young viewer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The WTAJ News Team made a special visit to one of our youngest viewers today!

Seven-year-old Carissa Beschler goes to Juniata Elementary School in Altoona.

She’s a big fan of the news team so we decided to thank her in person!

When she started going to school, her teacher says she didn’t talk much at all.

But once they found out she loved watching WTAJ News, they used it as a conversation builder to get her talking.

“We use it a lot, we’re like who does the weather, we’ll say what did you do today and she’ll say she watched the news,” says her teacher Karl Estright.

“Seeing her smile and having her laugh like that is the best gift ever,” says her Classroom Aide, Lisa Heilman. “Knowing that she’s reacting like this, it melts my heart actually.”

Amanda Kenney, John Clay, Maggie Smolka, and KC Kantz had such a blast spending time with Carissa and her class today!

She gave the team hugs, talked to the team about Santa, and she even showed off her dance moves!