(WTAJ) — Lenten season is officially here, meaning that every Friday, different places will be offering their own fish fry meals.

We’ve compiled a growing list of local fish fries in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties. Please note that some of the places below are take-out, drive-through or phone orders only, so be sure to check ahead of time.

If you know of a fish fry that is not on the list, please email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com so we can keep this list as up-to-date as possible.

Bedford County

St. Thomas Hall | Everett | 4 to 7 p.m.

Blair County

Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company | Altoona | 4 to 7 p.m.

Excelsior Fire Department | Bellwood | 4 to 7 p.m.

Second Avenue United Methodist Church | Altoona | 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department Station Station 10 | Hollidaysburg | 4 to 7 p.m.

Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament | Altoona | 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cambria County

Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department #2 | St. Michael | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adams Township Fire/Rescue 82 | Dunlo | March 11 and 18 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Queen of Peace Church Patton | Patton | 4 to 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department | Tire Hill | 4 to 7 p.m.

Loretto American Legion | Loretto | 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out

St. Francis of Assisi | Johnstown | March 18 and April 8 (tentative) | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Solomon Run Firemen’s Club | Richland | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cameron County

To be announced.

Centre County

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4 to 7 p.m.

Bellefonte Knights of Columbus | Bellefonte | 4 to 7 p.m.

Clearfield County

Columbia Volunteer Fire Company | Osceola Mills | 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Elk County

Samick’s Garage | Saint Marys | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anytime, Lunchtime | Saint Marys | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntingdon County

Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company | Cassville | 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County

Falls Creek Eagles 956 Kitchen | Falls Creek | 4 to 7 p.m.

Somerset County

To be announced.

This guide will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.