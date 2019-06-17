WTAJ employees volunteer on Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Each year Nexstar stations all across the country designate a day to put thousands of volunteer hours into different projects around their communities.

For the 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring, WTAJ chose to help out the Central PA Humane Society.

Some staff members spent the day lending a hand by painting kennels. Others stepped in to help with landscaping and even electrical work.

Volunteering is key to keeping the community running, and every person can make a difference.

“We’re looking for at least 10-15 volunteers per day,” Becky Felton, from the Central PA Humane Society, said. “That gets all the animals fed, cleaned and ready for the public to come in and adopt.”

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Central PA Humane Society call 814-942-5402.