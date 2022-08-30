BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday.

On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the estate of the Altoona officer who fatally shot Russell Nov. 17, 2021. Russell’s estate is requesting a jury trial in the case and claims Russell’s Fourteenth Amendment right was violated by the defendants under a “state-created danger theory.”

Russell was shot and killed by Altoona Police Sergeant George Bistline, who has since passed away, while she was being held hostage in a holding cell at Altoona’s Central Court building by inmate 55-year-old Christopher Aikens, who was there for a preliminary hearing. It was reported that Aikens was being returned to the holding cell after using the bathroom when he tried to take Russell’s gun from the holster. Russell was the only officer in the area at the time and was tasked with overseeing eight inmates.

During the struggle over the gun, Bistline was sent to investigate. According to state police, Bistline fired his gun at Aikens, who was armed with Russell’s gun at this point. However Russell was struck in the head and died at UPMC Altoona.

State police conducted an investigation into the “use of lethal force” by Bistline and found that it was justified based on the evidence.

The lawsuit mentioned that Russell was not made aware that Aikens had already allegedly attempted to escape prison through a 3 feet x 2 feet hole that was being dug in the wall of his cell. Another hole was later found near the window of Aikens’ bunk, the start of a second escape attempt.

Had Russell been informed of Aikens, the lawsuit states she would have taken additional precautions while transporting and guarding Aikens.

The lawsuit is also accusing the Central Court of failing to provide adequate security. On any given Wednesday, there can be between 15 and 40 preliminary hearings for criminal cases in the City of Altoona. The defendants include individuals accused of felonies and violent crimes, yet there was no security provided at Central Court or any other Magisterial District Judge building in Blair County, according to the lawsuit.

Furthermore, the lawsuit is alleging that Bistline failed to handle the situation appropriately. According to Aikens, he never pointed the firearm at Russell, as Bistline had told investigators. The lawsuit said Aikens had nowhere to escape, and Russell was a subdued, cooperating hostage. Bistline allegedly chose not to warn Aikens that if he did not surrender, deadly force could be used against him. Bistline also did not call for backup. Instead, the lawsuit said he pulled his firearm, walked back toward the doorway, and fired a shot striking Russell. According to Aikens, he had lowered the gun before Bistline fired his weapon.

Russell’s estate is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages from the defendants.

The full lawsuit complaint can be found below.