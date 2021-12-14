Wrong-way crash leads to one dead in two-car collision

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A woman is dead after she drove the wrong way and crashed into a dump trunk in Indiana County on Tuesday, Dec. 14, police say.

The accident happened on travel lanes of State Route 422 westbound near the State Route 954 and South 6th Street ramp. The 82-year old, who was in a Ford Focus sedan, wrongfully entered the South 6th Street exit ramp and was traveling the wrong way. A 52-year old Cambria County man, who was driving a dump truck, tried to avoid the sedan by swerving from the right lane to the left lane, but the sedan impacted nearly head-on with the dump truck.

The 82-year old was pronounced deceased on the scene. Her passenger, a 78-year old, was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center and was then flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The 52-year man sustained no injuries.