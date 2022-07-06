CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the neck while camping in Clearfield County.

Bart Thompson, 47, was in a fight with the man at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds on Friday, July 1 at 11:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to the Sandy Township Police Department. The man was reportedly taken by two people to the front gate of Treasure Lake where they met with police.

Soon after, an ambulance transported the man to Penn Highlands DuBois for emergency surgery. 11 staples were used to close the wound on his neck, according to court documents. The man reportedly lost one-half liters of blood and had other injuries to his arms.

When questioned by police, the two people said the man’s wife drove into their driveway asking for help. They said the man was seen slumped over in the passenger seat in an unstable condition. The wife claimed he and Thompson were in a physical altercation when he got stabbed.

The wife later met police at the gate where she was also questioned. She told police she and her husband were spending time with Thompson and his wife at the camp when a storm moved through the area. She said her husband and Thompson began playing around by splashing water at each other and then started wrestling after Thompson poured a beer over her husbands head.

She told police she thought the two were still playing around and went inside their camper. She then reportedly saw Thompsons wife separating the two after she went back outside. Her husband then told her he needed to get to a hospital as he was holding his neck.

Police spoke to Thompson and his wife at the camp where Thompson’s right eye was seen swollen. Thompson told police the man had punched him several times in the face during the fight. He was also taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for surgery after he was found to have an orbital bone fracture.

Thompson’s wife told police she was cut on her left forearm while she was trying to break up the fight but claimed she didn’t see a weapon. Police then searched a pair of shorts Thompson’s wife said he was wearing during the fight and changed out of after.

Dried blood was seen on the shorts and a green knife was also found in the left front pocket, according to police. The knife also reportedly had dry blood on the blade.

Thompson was charged with felony aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily injury, misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He’s currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

