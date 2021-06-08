Wreaths Across America honors Vietnam veterans

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mobile museum stopped in Roaring Spring educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s Vietnam veterans.

Smith Transport held an event June 8 to show their support for Vietnam veterans with Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit.

The national group started in 1992 out of Maine, and its goal is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes, Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA said.

The company held an official welcome home for Vietnam veterans, offering a commemorative pin, a hat and a proclamation from the president. They also shared details on how the community can get involved with donations and volunteering opportunities for WAA.

At WAA, wreaths are purchased and distributed to various cemeteries all around the country every year in December.

Smith Transport has participated in the program for the past three years, providing transportation for the wreaths.

“They’ve delivered in the neighborhood of about 1.7 million wreaths across various cemeteries across the country, honoring those who served so we can enjoy the freedoms that we have every day in this country,” CEO/President of Smith Transport Todd Smith said.

The company recognizes and employs many veterans through their industry.

They have a special fleet called “Defenders of Freedom” where trucks driven by veterans are marked with a special decal that recognizes what branch of military that driver served in.