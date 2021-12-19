‘Wreaths Across America Day’ celebration honors fallen community heroes

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dec. 18 is known as “Wreaths Across America Day” and one cemetery in Clearfield County saw nearly 100 people participate.

The Buleah Cementary in Clearfield had more than 30 first responder vehicles escort wreaths to it. In total, there were 200 wreaths that community members laid.

The organization started nine years ago and this wreath-laying is its largest ceremony. Members who were involved in the ceremony say it is a testament to how much the community honors its fallen heroes.

“We don’t let up,” Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator Robin Bowser said. “The more we tell the community about it, I hope the program grows, and more cemeteries get involved.”

While the Arlington National Cemetary had around 40,000 volunteers participate and more than 150,000 wreaths were hung to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Nationally, Wreaths Across America had volunteers go to about 31,000 cemeteries.