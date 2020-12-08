Wreath scavenger hunt at Greenwood Furnace State Park

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greenwood Furnace State Park is hosting a scavenger hunt through January 3.

The hunt? Find all 15 holiday wreaths scattered through the park.

Some of the wreaths are over five feet wide, all made with branches from the Huntington County park and assembled by maintenance employee Joby Dick.

After the park’s holiday open house was cancelled due to COVID-19, the park’s environmental education specialist says, he thought this would be a fun and socially distant activity for the high number of park visitors they’ve seen all year.

“We’re really pleased to see all these people come out, a lot of them are people who’ve never really come to the park before. And they’re not just locals, we have people traveling quite a distance to come here,” says Paul Fagley, environmental education specialist at Greenwood Furnace State Park.

Participants can write down each location on the form available at the park office or through their Facebook page.