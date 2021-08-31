WRC Senior Services to get Penn Highlands healthcare, this fall

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Seniors that are a part of the Woman’s Relief Corp (WRC) Senior Services will be put into the Penn Highlands Healthcare system after both parties have reached a Definitive Agreement.

WRC Senior Services first began in 1883 to provide care for those that were affected by the Civil War. During an annual meeting in 1889, former army nurse Kate Scott proposed to open a home in Brookville, Pa. to continue these services. In 1890 Pennsylvania Memorial Home, first opened its doors.

The agreement with Penn Highlands is expected to take place in the fall of this year. The goal of the agreement is to strengthen the delivery of healthcare services in the community, specifically for the elderly.

The WRC Board’s key objectives in trying to find a partner included:

Continue the spirit of the mission, vision, and values of WRC Senior Services.

Maintain and expand key programs to WRC Senior Services residents.

Attract and retain high-quality staff members.

Preserve jobs in the area while providing competitive wages and benefits..

“Penn Highlands is committed to expanding senior living care,” said Robert Ordiway, Chairman of the Penn Highlands Healthcare Board of Directors, “We are looking forward to the affiliation with WRC Senior Services as it will allow Penn Highlands Healthcare to better serve senior adults in Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson Counties.”

President/CEO of WRC Barbara Sepich explained how Penn Highlands was a good fit for meeting these objectives.

“At WRC, we offer a full continuum of senior living services by providing personalized care to better meet the needs of our residents. Penn Highlands currently has two senior living communities, so they are very familiar with the senior living industry and what is best for aging adults, which is why we are excited for this affiliation.”

For the next couple of months, both parties will be meeting, discussing and researching how to make a smooth integration of WRC Senior Services into Penn Highlands Healthcare once regulatory approval of the affiliation is secured.