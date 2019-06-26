Worry about Juul Use in Blair County

A new health survey shows that the amount of drug and alcohol abuse in the region is a big concern for residents, but a new danger is drawing increasing attention. But, there’s a new danger that’s drawing increasing attention.

Every three years, we find out what residents see as the most important needs in their community, because federal law requires hospitals to ask them. Some of the concerns that rose to the top in the latest Blair County survey include obesity, and mental health issues.



For those attending Monday’s unveiling of the Blair County Needs Assessment, a new topic also came to the forefront –the use of e-cigarettes—especially by young people.

“It is now becoming epidemic. Within a one year period, a one to two year period, it was a 78 percent jump across the county, in the use of e-cigarettes and vaping,” said Coleen Heim, Director of the Healthy Blair County Coalition.

The device called Juul is of particular concern, both locally and nationally.According to the American Lung Association it’s probably the most popular brand of e-cigarette.

It’s also the one favored by teens.

“A pack of cigarettes has 1.23 percent nicotine, approximately, and a Juul pod has five percent nicotine,” said Sherri Stayer, Executive Director of the Lung Disease Foundation of Central Pa.

Nicotine exposure damages adolescent brain development, which affects learning, attention, and impulse control.