World’s largest necklace is in Pennsylvania

HONESDALE , Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Up close, it looks like a regular beaded necklace on display.

But back up, and you’ll see it’s much more.

It’s a ten-foot tall display outside of “ Bloom “ on Main Street in Honesdale , Pennsylvania.

And it’s holding a Guinness World Record for longest necklace.

“ I wish I could wear all of ’em!, “ exclaims Rondy Nachlis . “ I am a little short so i can’t do it but the work that went into it is amazing. “

This is the result of months of planning and beading.

It took 4,000 people and more than one million donated beads to make this happen .

For Maryann Corey who runs both “ Bloom “ and a cancer retreat called “ Lonakana , “ it’s a labor of love.

She found out they broke the record, last Thursday.