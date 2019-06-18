World’s largest necklace is in Pennsylvania

HONESDALE, Pa. ( WTAJ) — Up close, it looks like a regular beaded necklace on display.
But back up, and you’ll see it’s much more.
It’s a ten-foot tall display outside of “Bloom“ on Main Street in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.
And it’s holding a Guinness World Record for longest necklace.
“I wish I could wear all of ’em!,“ exclaims Rondy Nachlis. “I am a little short so i can’t do it but the work that went into it is amazing.“
This is the result of months of planning and beading.
It took 4,000 people and more than one million donated beads to make this happen.
For Maryann Corey who runs both “Bloom“ and a cancer retreat called “Lonakana,“ it’s a labor of love.
She found out they broke the record, last Thursday.
“We just wanted to do something to bring attention to our organization. We’ve been doing beading in hospitals and cancer centers for over 19 years now, and we just made smiles through our therapy. We decided to get help from our community who was wonderful and so excited, couldn’t wait to help,“ says Corey.