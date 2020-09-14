Workshop brings awareness to issues rural pharmacists are facing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The senate majority policy committee held a workshop today to discuss challenges that rural pharmacists face to help their community.

Many local community and chain pharmacies addressed the issues they are experiencing — especially those brought on during the pandemic.

These issues include reimbursements, wanting to expand their services, and adding onto those services to help better assist the community.

State Senator, Judy Ward, said expanding medical care in these communities should remain a priority as some don’t have access to a traditional healthcare setting. “In rural areas, there’s not a lot of access to care and community pharmacies is that link to the medical community,” Ward said.

This meeting also raised awareness on the issues the local pharmacies are facing to improve the medical care they offer down the road.