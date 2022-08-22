CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — South-central Pennsylvania is facing a 40% increase in workplace deaths so far this year, with Centre County tied for second.

21 deadly workplace incidents in south-central Pa. are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). There are still six weeks left in the fiscal year, and south-central Pennsylvania OSHA area director, Kevin Chambers, said the numbers are higher than normal.

“Generally speaking we average in the 14-15 fatalities a year range,” Chambers said. “When the 20th fatality happened it was like, oh wow, this is a really awful benchmark.”

Centre County ranks second in numbers among 14 counties. The accidents include two workers who were electrocuted and a third that fell five stories while working at the former State College Days Inn.

“There are some incidents that can be prevented through additional safety and health hazards and mitigation efforts,” Scott Weiant, Deputy Secretary for Compensation & Insurance for the PA Department of Labor & Industry said. “And we do what we can at the Health and Safety division to help implement those.”

Chambers said the increase isn’t due to something that OSHA can pinpoint but is voicing a call to action for employees.

“We encourage employees to ask the questions, and if for some reason their employer just isn’t responsive to them we ask them that they may consider going online to our public website, OSHA.gov, and filing an online complaint,” Chambers said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is also highlighting accident prevention for students across the Commonwealth.

“We’re actually going into technical schools where they’re teaching construction-related topics,” Weiant said. We provide OSHA 10-hour training to those students before they even enter the workplace.”