Workplace accident leaves one dead in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One worker has died from his injuries after an accident at JWF in Johnstown while adjusting a steel beam.

The Cambria County Coroner reported that 45-year-old Jeffery Conjelko of Windber was helping to adjust a steel beam onto a tractor-trailer on Oct. 21 when the 300lb beam fell on him. EMS was dispatched at 2:26 p.m. and took Conjelko to Conemaugh Memorial Trauma ER where he was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m.

An autopsy performed on Oct. 22 shows that he died from massive blood loss. OSHA and the Cambria County Coroner’s office are both part of the investigation on this accident.

