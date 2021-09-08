Work to start on Route 64-550 intersection in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection in Walker Township will start Sept. 13, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Starting Monday, traffic control will be in place and drivers will encounter 10-foot lane width restrictions, concrete barriers, temporary traffic signals, temporary paint lines, and channelizing devices in and around the work zone.

The project is expected to last through August of 2022 and costs $3.7 million in total.