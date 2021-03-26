Preservation work to begin on two Cambria County bridges

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Friday announced Prime Contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College will begin bridge preservation work on Thursday, April 1, on the first of two bridges in Croyle and White townships.

Work will begin on T-352 (Lake Road) over the South Fork Branch of the Little Conemaugh River. Two separate detours will be used for this bridge. The first is a five-mile detour for cars, it will follow T-352 (Lake Road) to Route 2006 (Frankstown Road) to Route 869 (Locust Street).

A separate detour is in place for busses and RV’s. It will follow Route 219, Route 3024 (Lake Street), to Route 869 (Locust Street). The detours are anticipated to be placed until approximately May 14.

Work on the T -561 (Foster Road) structure is anticipated to being late-April. Traffic at this structure will also utilize a 2.6-mile detour, it will follow T-561(Foster Road) to Fiske Road to Route 53 to Van Ormer Road. More details will follow closer to the closure.

Overall work on both structures will include the removal of the existing roadway surface, the placement of a new composite concrete deck, elimination of open barrier joints, and minor substructure repairs. Minor roadway approach work and guiderail upgrades will also take place.

All work on this $812,218 project is expected to be completed by August of 2021. Work is weather-dependent.