Work to begin on Route 22 resurfacing project

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resurfacing project on Route 22 will start April 19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The construction will take place on 9.8 miles of Route 22 from Route 1010 to the Mifflin County line. Minor delays up to 10 minutes are possible.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and stay alert for construction workers. This project costs $7 million total and is expected to be completed by November 2021.