Work to begin on Route 2016 Rhoades Creek Bridge replacement project

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Wednesday announced Prime Contractor, Pugliano Construction Co., Inc., of Pittsburgh will begin work on Monday, March 29, on the first of three bridges to be replaced under this contract. Work will begin on Route 2016 (Rockdale Road) in Black Township.

Work on this bridge consists of the replacement of the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert. Other work to be completed consists of tree removal, minor roadway approach work, guide rail and drainage improvements.

Work will take place under daylight traffic control. Then beginning on Monday, April 5, traffic for this bridge will be detoured using a 4.75-mile detour. It will follow Route 2016 (Rockdale Road), Route 3011 (Markelton School Road), T-439 (Fox Road), and back to Route 2016 (Rockdale Road). This detour will be in place until June 4.

Also included in this contract are two box culvert replacements on Route 3015 (Water Level Road). These will take place after the first bridge is completed, more details will follow.

All work on this $2 million project is expected to be completed by late-Sept. of 2021.