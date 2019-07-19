Work to begin on Plank Road through Logan, Allegheny Townships

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — PennDOT has announced that resurfacing work is set to begin on Plank Road(Route1001) from US 22 to Sheraton Drive in Allegheny and Logan Townships here in Blair County.

Starting on Wednesday, July 24, work will begin overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be at a single lane both directions.

Starting Sunday, July 28, paving work will begin overnight and delays are possible. PennDOT has advised drivers to use an alternate route to get to where they need to be. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane as well.

Overall work consists of milling and resurfacing drainage, maintenance of basins, sign, and signal updates, and new pavement markings.

All work is expected to be completed by mid-December 2019.