Work to begin on bridge replacement project in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced today that Cambria County Maintenance Forces will begin work the Route 2007 Bridge Replacement Project in Summerhill Township on Monday, June 17.

Work on this project includes the removal of the existing structure, excavation, installation of a new precast box culvert, new guide rail installation, and approach paving.

The bridge will be closed during construction, and a 7-mile signed detour route will be implemented for an eight to ten week period. It will follow Route 2007, Route 2004, and Route 869.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2019.