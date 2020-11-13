Work to begin along Rt 322 near Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that work is scheduled to begin Monday, November 16, along Route 322 near Philipsburg.

This utility relocation work is part of a larger project that will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53.

Flaggers in the roadway will be enforcing alternating traffic patterns throughout the zone. Motorists are advised to build extra time into their travel schedules throughout the fall and winter months as delays are anticipated while this work takes place.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in March of 2021 and continue through the 2023 construction season. Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.