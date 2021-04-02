Work starts on North Juniata Street intersection

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work on the North Juniata Street Intersection project in Hollidaysburg will start April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Gas line relocation work will start April 5 with lane closures and flagging operations. On April 12, contractors will begin with the closure of Mulberry and Front Streets to permanently close off the intersection of these streets with US 22.

Overall work on this project consists of intersection improvements which include North Juniata Street/Allegheny Street, US 22/Allegheny Street/Newry Street, North Juniata Street/US 22, and Newry Street/Bedford Street/Wall Street.

This project costs $3.1 million and is expected to be completed by late September. All work is weather dependent