Work resumes on Plank Road resurfacing project

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that work will resume on a project to resurface 9.8 miles of Route 1001 (Plank Road) beginning April 12.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. , Inc., of New Enterprise, said the work will take place from Goods Lane Intersection to Route 764 Intersection in Greenwood in Logan Township and the City of Altoona, according to a press release.

The work will take place both during the day and nighttime operations, and signal work throughout the project limits from Goods Lane to Greenwood.

It’s reported that overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $6.3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2021. All work is weather-dependent.

