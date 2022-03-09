CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work will resume Monday on the Geistown Corridor Improvement Project that realigned Scalp Avenue, Bedford and Belmont Streets into a roundabout.

Starting Monday, prime contractor Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will begin constructing new sidewalks and ADA curb ramps along Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue/Bedford Street) and Route 756 (Belmont Street). The work will pick up at the various locations where roadway reconstruction was completed in 2021, according to PennDOT.

Other work will start to take place Monday, as well. There will be traffic signal upgrades at times over the following intersections:

Scalp Avenue and Bel Air Plaza

Scalp Avenue and Lamberd Avenue & Demuth Street

Bedford Street and Nees Avenue

Bedford Street at Churchill Street

Bedford Street and Penrod Street

All work will be completed under daylight flagging operations. Drivers could experience delays of five to 10 minutes at times.

Overall work remaining on the project includes concrete shoulder and curb reconstruction, sidewalk as well as ADA curb ramp construction, drainage upgrades, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving, and plantings and seeding.

The $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November, PennDOT said.

To check the latest roadway conditions, visit 511PA.