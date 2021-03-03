Work on South Front St in Clearfield to resume Monday

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will resume waterline relocation work on Route 153 (South Front Street) in Clearfield on Monday, March 8.

Crews will be working between the intersections of Route 322 and South Second Street for the duration of the construction season.

Drivers will encounter lane closures throughout the work zone, and travel delays are likely as a result. Following the relocation work, the contractor will begin drainage improvements, roadway restoration, new sidewalk installation, driveway improvements and traffic signal upgrades. This work will take place throughout the construction season, and PennDOT will issue updates on traffic impacts as needed.

