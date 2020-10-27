Work on railroad crossing set in Port Matilda, closures in place

PORT MATILDA, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has alerted drivers that the SEDACOG Joint Railroad and Nittany & Bald Eagle Railroad are scheduled to improve a railroad crossing soon in Port Matilda. The work location is on South High Street (Route 3017), near Bald Eagle Creek.

Activity will begin on Friday, October 30 with drainage work and railroad site preparation. The crossing will remain open during this preliminary work.

Starting on Friday, November 6 and running through Tuesday, November 10, the crossing will be closed and a detour will be in place. The detour will direct drivers to use Route 3040 (alternate Route 220), Route 3042 (Skytop Mountain Road), and Route 550.

During the closure, an Emergency-Use-Only temporary run around will be in place meet the needs of Emergency Services. Students walking to and from school will also be accommodated.

Work incudes removal of the crossing surfaces, replacement of the main line crossing surface, and paving. Railroad Warning Device installation will occur following the completion of the crossing surface. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution, follow official detour signs, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.