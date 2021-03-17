Work begins on Route 271 culverts replacement project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Wednesday announced that Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, will begin pipe replacement work beginning the week of March 22 on Route 271 in Jackson Township.

During the week of March 22, the contractor will begin pipework under daylight traffic control. This work will continue until temporary signals are placed on Wednesday, April 7, and culvert replacement work begins under half-width construction. The temporary signals will be placed until the completion of the project.

Work will begin on the culvert over Hinckston Run near the intersection of Route 3039 (Benshoff Hill Road), then will move to the culvert over Blacklick Creek, near the intersection of T-477 (Pine Street) and last the culvert over Coal Pit Run, near the intersection of T-753 (First Street) will then be completed.

Overall work on this project consists of the replacement of three culverts on Route 271, one over Hinckston Run, one over a Tributary to Blacklick Creek, and the third over Coal Pit Run. Work consists of drainage upgrades, replacement of the deteriorated culverts, minor roadway approach work, and guiderail upgrades.

All work on this approximately $2.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2021. All work is weather-dependent.