CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A temporary roadway will be constructed on Route 322 near Philipsburg for the replacement of the railroad crossing near McDonald’s on May 2, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Once the temporary roadway is constructed, traffic will be carried around the railroad crossing work zone for about five days. PennDOT said it anticipates the temporary road will be in use in mid-May.

Traffic will return to Route 322 once the new railroad crossing is complete.