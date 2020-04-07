Work at I-80 Woodland interchange to be Thursday

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting motorists that preliminary work to reconstruct the Woodland/Shawville Interchange at Interstate 80’s mile marker 123 is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 9.

Starting Thursday, the eastbound and westbound shoulders will be closed as crews begin installing erosion and sedimentation controls. Work is not expected to impact traffic at this time, but drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to the release, this project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life-sustaining goods and services.