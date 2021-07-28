Woody Lodge Winery celebrates milestone for area

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Woody Lodge Winery in Ashville on Tuesday. The vineyard is now the first commercial vineyard to plant and grow grapes in Cambria County.

The family owned business began in 2012 and offers a wide selection of unique products such as wine ice cream. Woody Lodge’s main varieties include Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Grigio Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Chambourcin, Concord.

The winery has an elevated deck that is open during spring and summer, along with seating by the gazebo. Entertainment is offered on weekends, with no cover charge, and tables can be reserved by calling ahead. Woody Lodge Winery also has private parties, bridal showers, baby showers, and even small weddings.

The co-owner of the winery says the vineyard produces about 40 to 50,000 gallons of wine per year. Woody Lodge’s wines can be purchased at Giant Eagle, Martin’s Food, and SHOP ‘n SAVE.

For more information and hours of operation, visit the winery’s website.