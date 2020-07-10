Woodward Sports Camp Reopens

Woodward Sports Camp in Centre County reopened this past Sunday, but it’s not without restrictions and precautions.

All campers are required to wear face coverings indoors at the camp and when six feet social distancing outside cannot be practiced.

The camp is reducing it’s enrollment by 50%, that’s 380 campers at a time.

Also, campers will have to undergo a health assessment before they arrive, and in person health assesment when they get there.

To find out more, go to:

https://www.woodwardpa.com/parent-guide/covid19