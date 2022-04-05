CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way Women’s Leadership Group (WLG) is accepting grant applications from local organizations that focus on improving the lives of women and children in Centre County.



Applicants must be a local 501(c)3 organization. Applications are due by 5 p.m. ET on May 20 and must be sent electronically to leanne@ccunitedway.org

Local organizations do not need to be United Way Partner Agencies to apply. The application can be found on the Centre County United Way’s website, which also lists the proposal and grant requirements.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible to receive funds, an organization must meet the following criteria: