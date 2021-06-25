Women charged with smuggling heroin to hospital patient in food bag

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Duncansville women are facing charges after they attempted to smuggle suspected heroin to a hospital patient using a fast-food bag.

Police say Christine Eger, 56, and Shannon Brubaker, 38, reportedly gave a Wendy’s food bag to a greeter at UPMC Altoona on June 17 for it to be delivered to a nurse’s station for the patient. When the greeter delivered the bag, nurses decided to examine its contents due to an incident that occurred between Brubaker and the patient the night before.

The nurses reportedly found a syringe and 10 baggies of suspected heroin inside a bag of candy along with a hamburger. An officer retrieved the substances and informed the patient that visitors were no longer permitted.

Hospital security camera footage reportedly captured Eger delivering the Wendy’s bag to the greeter and Brubaker sitting in the passenger seat of Eger’s vehicle parked outside the lobby entrance.

Both Eger and Brubaker face felony and misdemeanor drug charges that include possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.