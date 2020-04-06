Women arrested after police find drugs, child in vehicle

LAWRENCE TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two local women were taken into custody early Saturday morning during a traffic stop when Lawrence Township Police discovered both the driver and passenger had outstanding warrants against them.

On April 4, at approximately 1:19 a.m., 48-year-old Christina Hepfer of Clearfield and 44-year-old Jacqueline Smith of Curwensville were pulled over at the intersection of Riverview and Indian Roads.

Police observed the vehicle cross the center line three times.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle and on Smith,

Methamphetamine was also found in Hepfer’s purse.

There was a one-year-old child in the back seat, which was the child of neither woman. The child was released to the mother who arrived on scene.

Charges are pending against both women.

