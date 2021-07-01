Woman with 6-year-old intentionally drove into SUV ex-boyfriend was in, police report

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford woman is accused of driving her SUV, with her 6-year-old, into another SUV that her ex-boyfriend was in.

Maria Demetro, 38, had her 6-year-old daughter in her 2014 Chevrolet Captiva on June 1 when she intentionally crashed head-on into the other SUV after seeing her ex-boyfriend and another woman in the vehicle driving toward her in the opposite lane in Colerain Township, according to state police.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Upon arrival, police noted that Demetro explained that she got angry about her ex manipulating her and continuing a relationship with the driver of the SUV.

Demetro was released on $25,000 cash bail. She’s facing charges with felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.