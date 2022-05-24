CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking to identify a woman for her alleged involvement in a theft.

On Friday, May 14, police said the pictured woman is believed to have stolen a wallet from a vehicle in the State College area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the police department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online here.