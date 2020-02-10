Woman tied up and beaten by Bellwood-Antis man, police report

ANTIS TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Hollidaysburg have charged former Bellwood-Antis school board member Jason Lynn, again. This time on charges of harassment, robbery, and strangulation after they responded to a call from one of his neighbors to help a woman who had her hands zip-tied behind her back.

State Police say they arrived at one of Lynn’s neighbor’s homes on East 5th street in Antis Township at roughly 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning. They then found a woman who had her hands zip-tied behind her with bruising of her face.

After being taken to UPMC Altoona, the woman stat that Lynn had asked her to come to his home Sunday morning. She took an Uber to his house around 6:45 a.m. She tells police that she told Lynn to lay down and try to get some sleep when he started to yell at her and tell her she always starts things.

She stated that Lynn pushed her and she tripped and fell. That’s why she tells police Lynn got on top of her and started striking her in the face with his hands and phone. When he got up she attempted to call 911 with her phone that was under her and that’s when he zip-tied her hands behind her back.

She asked Lynn to call her dad to come to pick her up but Lynn said she wasn’t leaving. She tells police that’s when he grabbed her by the neck and started to apply pressure so she couldn’t breathe. He allegedly told the woman “I could kill you with my bare hands.”

She says she was able to get away and ran into the garage where she tripped and fell again. This time she says Lynn used his knee to apply pressure to her neck and making her feel she was going to pass out. She told police she then faked being passed out so he would let go.

The woman stated she was able to run through the house and out of the front door. Lynn reportedly stayed in his home while she ran across the street to find help. She then went back into Lynn’s garage that was now open when Lynn grabbed her by the hair, yelling at her as she fell to the ground again.

She tells police she was able to get away again and began to walk down the street looking for help. She says Lynn yelled out that she was going to get arrested and taken away before he shut the garage door and went back into his home.

The woman was able to find help at a neighbor who called police at that point.

While at the emergency room while talking with the woman around 9:20 a.m., police report that they saw swelling on her forehead along with bruising. Numerous scrapes and cuts were seen on her face, nose, and forehead. Red marks were seen around her neck and both wrists. Bruising and red marks were noticed on her arms, forearms, and elbows as well as bruises on her hip, thigh, knee, and shin.

Charges have been filed and verbally approved by DA Rich Consiglio at noon on Sunday, February 9.