Vehicle crash into tree leaves woman injured

WARRIORS MARK TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was sent to the hospital after crashing into a tree Saturday evening.

Huntingdon Police say the crash happened just before 6 o’clock on Pennington Road in Warriors Mark Township. The woman was traveling west on Pennington Road, when she lost control trying to make a left turn due to the road conditions.

Police say she then traveled off the road way, side swiped one tree, before crashing head on into another tree. Police say the vehicle suffered disabling damage.

The woman was then transferred to Tyrone Hospital and is being treated for her injuries. The severity of her injuries are unknown at this time.