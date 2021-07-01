Woman taken to hospital after flipping car on Route 22 in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cresson woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car on Route 22 inside of Blair County Thursday morning.

State police report that the crash happened Thursday morning around 8 a.m. It’s reported she was driving east near Campbell Hill Road in Frankstown township when she lost control.

The Nissan then drove off the roadway and hit an embankment before going back onto the roadway and flipping over onto its roof. The car suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Police report the driver was taken to UPMC Altoona with unknown injuries. There was no word on her condition at this time. Police noted that she was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

