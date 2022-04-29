JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is behind bars after allegedly strangling a woman and telling her he wished he could kill her Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home on Fisher Road in Eldred Township around 11 p.m. April 27 to find that 37-year-old Jason Exley had already left the home. The victim told police she was laying in bed with her child when Exley came into the room and grabbed her around her neck and dragged her through the house and to the stairs leading to the basement.

She told police that Exley then grabbed her by her neck even tighter and pulled her down to the basement where she nearly blacked out multiple times. Exley then shoved her against a concrete pillar and told her “I wish I could kill you right now,” before biting her on the cheek and neck.

Exley then took all cellphones and the Wifi router from the home to prevent the woman from contacting anyone.

Exley was later found and taken into custody. He was placed in Jefferson County Prison on a 10% of $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.