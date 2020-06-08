Woman shoots, kills home intruder in Johnstown area

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed in a news conference Monday afternoon that one man was killed by a gunshot to the head after allegedly breaking into a home in the Scalp Level borough.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight Sunday into Monday when Thomas Deal, 45, broke into a home on the 1100 block of 2nd avenue through the basement.

According to officials, Deal attempted to access the home using the basement stairs when he was confronted by a woman living with two others in the home.

The woman reportedly told Deal two separate times to “STOP” when Deal continued to advance towards her. Lees states that she then shot him one time in the head with a .38 caliber handgun and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say that the case is being treated as self-defense, pending a full review by the District Attorney’s office.