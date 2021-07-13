Woman sentenced in 2020 head-on I-80 crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnsonburg woman who killed a man and injured three others, including a small child, in a 2020 wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 was sentenced Monday to 5-15 years in prison.

Clearfield District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced that Shara Franco agreed to plead guilty in April, during her trial. The plea included a felony count of homicide by vehicle while DUI and two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle in the March 7, 2020 crash that claimed the life of 43-year-old Ryan Muirhead of DuBois.

Three passengers in Muirhead’s vehicle were hurt in the crash, including a child. A state police investigation found Franco was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl at the time.

Franco first sideswiped a tractor-trailer before hitting Muirhead’s vehicle nearly head-on. Sayers said one of the passengers did not show up to court to testify, so ultimately the number of counts of aggravated assault by vehicle in the plea deal was only two.

Sayers commended Muirhead’s mother and sister for their heartfelt, emotional and moving statements to the court Monday at Franco’s sentencing.