Woman rescued from burning trailer home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after her trailer home caught fire.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12:25 p.m. on 639 Duganne Lane in Blair Township when a man noticed his neighbors single-wide trailer home was on fire and called 911.

An elderly woman living in the home was pulled away from the fire through a window. Emergency crews arrived on scene and the woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Fire officials reported that several cats were inside the residence. Firefighters managed to save two of the animals. The home is reported to be a total loss.

Duncansville, East Freedom, Hollidaysburg, Allegheny Township, Claysburg, Roaring Spring, and Geeseytown fire departments responded to this incident.

