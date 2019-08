ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An innocent favor turned life threatening the night Claudia Montero agreed to watch her friend’s little sister in place of his babysitter, who cancelled last minute.

While the little girl she babysat was sleeping soundly upstairs, a stranger, armed with a loaded revolver, insisted she had harmed his sister, supposedly the original sitter.

Claudia and the little girl were lucky to make it out alive.

Three decades later, she recalls it like it happened yesterday.