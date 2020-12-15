Woman pulled from bedroom window as crews battled blaze in Bedford County

EVERETT, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman was hospitalized after firefighters pulled her out of her bedroom window on Monday night.

The fire happened just before 9 p.m. where the Everett Fire Department says the first started in the upstairs of the home. They were able to climb up and help the woman out of her bedroom window. They say the fire was contained to the bedroom, but there was smoke through the rest of the house.

Responders say there was a second woman in the home but she was able to get out. The fire marshall is expected to continue investigating the cause of the fire.

