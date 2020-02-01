Woman ordered to trial in kidnapping, death of toddler

A woman has been ordered to stand trial in the kidnapping and death of a toddler near Pittsburgh last year.

Sharena Islam Nancy is charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping of a minor and other counts in the death of Nalani Johnson, who was about to have her second birthday.

The child’s father told authorities that Nancy drove off with the toddler Aug. 31 in Penn Hills.

The child’s body was found Sept. 3 in an Indiana County park.

Police say Nancy alleged that the child’s father had sold her for $10,000, but authorities say there’s no evidence to corroborate that account.

