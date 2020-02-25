Woman leads Troopers on chase before drug arrest

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Troopers arrested a woman on drug and other charges after she fled on foot and led police on a chase.

Stephanie Vandoren, 37, of Hooversville allegedly had drugs, paraphernalia, and a digital scale in her possession before running on foot. Police were able to catch her and found the items on her at the time of the arrest.

Vandoren is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid apprehension, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on February 22, 2020.